World leaders sent condolences to South Korea on Sunday after the country suffered its deadliest aeroplane crash, with 179 people killed when their aircraft went up in flames.

As relatives of those on board gathered at the airport in grief, leaders expressed their sympathy.

Türkiye 'deeply saddened'

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic plane crash that occurred at Muan International Airport in our friend, the Republic of Korea," President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in a post on X.

China 'shocked'

Chinese President Xi Jinping said he was "shocked" to learn of the crash, in a message to South Korea's actin g president Choi Sang-mok.

"I express our deep condolences to the victims, sincere sympathy for the victims' families, and wish those injured a speedy recovery," he said, quoted by China's state broadcaster CCTV.

EU 'heartbroken'

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said she was "heartbroken to see images of the plane crash in Muan".

"As your partner, Europe stands with you in this time of grief," the European Commission president said.

Pope offers prayers

Pope Francis, who visited South Korea a decade ago, told worshippers at the Vatican that he joins "in prayer for the survivors and the dead".

"My thoughts are with the many families in South Korea who are mourning today following the dramatic plane crash," Francis said.