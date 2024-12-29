WORLD
Former US president Jimmy Carter dies at 100
Carter, who served as US president from 1977 to 1981, is known for his peace efforts, including the Camp David Accords, which brokered peace between Israel and Egypt.
Former President Jimmy Carter speaks on the eradication of the Guinea worm, Feb. 3, 2016, at the House of Lords in London. / Photo: AP
December 29, 2024

Jimmy Carter, the 39th US president, has passed away, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

He was 100.

A Democrat, he served as president from January 1977 to January 1981 after defeating incumbent Republican President Gerald Ford in the 1976 US election. Carter was swept from office four years later in an electoral landslide as voters embraced Republican challenger Ronald Reagan, the former actor and California governor.

Carter lived longer after his term in office than any other US president.

His one-term presidency was marked by the highs of the 1978 Camp David accords between Israel and Egypt. But it was dogged by an economy in recession, persistent unpopularity and the embarrassment of the Iran hostage crisis that consumed his final 444 days in office.

In recent years, Carter had experienced several health issues including melanoma that spread to his liver and brain. Carter decided to receive hospice care in February 2023 instead of undergoing additional medical intervention.

His wife, Rosalynn Carter, died on Nov. 19, 2023, at age 96. He looked frail when he attended her memorial service and funeral in a wheelchair.

Carter worked for decades on humanitarian causes. He was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002 in recognition of his "untiring effort to find peaceful solutions to international conflicts, to advance democracy and human rights, and to promote economic and social development."

