Monday, December 30, 2024

1816 GMT — The International Organization for Migration (IOM) chief has urged UN member states to act "now" to end the war in Gaza and restore hope for peace in 2025 as "the suffering has gone on long enough."

"As the new year nears, the crisis in Gaza has reached an unbearable breaking point. Innocent lives, including infants, are lost to winter cold. Hospitals and shelters are targeted," Amy Pope said on X.

"Member States must act now to prevent further devastation and restore hope for peace in 2025."

The IOM continues calling for an immediate ceasefire to stop further loss of life, Pope said.

1910 GMT — UN denounces Israeli raids targeting hospitals in Gaza

The UN has denounced Israeli raids targeting hospitals in Gaza, including Kamal Adwan Hospital, now rendered non-operational.

"We've been very clear in the fact that we condemn any action that targets civilians, civilian infrastructure, and hospitals. We've called repeatedly for them to be respected as this is a safe space area where people go to seek medical assistance," Florencia Soto Nino, the UN chief’s associate spokesperson, told reporters during a news conference.

Asked about Israel's detaining of the director of the Kamal Adwan Hospital Hussam Abu Safiya in Gaza, Nino said:

"Anyone that is an innocent civilian who is trying to help others should not be detained."

"I think we have been talking about this for a long time there is no safe space in Gaza," she said, adding that the UN is ready to work with anyone who would support its work to ensure the safety of civilians including the director.

1906 GMT — Israeli aviation sector faces $28.8M loss amid ongoing Gaza genocide

The Israeli aviation sector has suffered losses amounting to $28.8 million in the first nine months of 2024 as a result of the continued genocide in Gaza.

This information was revealed in a statement by the Israeli Airports Authority, alongside reports of continued flight cancellations by several Western airlines to and from Tel Aviv, as reported by local channels 13 and 14.

1901 GMT — Israel army intercepts two projectiles fired from north Gaza

Israel's army has said that it intercepted two projectiles fired from north Gaza.

1722 GMT — Israeli soldier killed, 7 wounded in anti-tank missile attack in Gaza

An Israeli soldier was killed and seven others wounded, including three in critical condition when a house sheltering soldiers in Beit Hanoon, northern Gaza, was hit by an anti-tank missile, according to multiple sources.

The Israeli military identified the fallen soldier as Sergeant Uriel Peretz, 23, from the Beitar Illit settlement near Jerusalem. He served in the Netzah Yehuda Battalion (97th) under the Kfir Brigade.

In the same attack, three other members of the Netzah Yehuda Battalion sustained severe injuries and were taken to an Israeli hospital, the military said in a statement on X.

While the army did not disclose further details about the incident, Yedioth Ahronoth reported that a Palestinian fighter fired an anti-tank missile at the house in Beit Hanoon, killing one and wounding seven others.

1708 GMT — UN official warns of 'dangerous escalation' in Middle East

The rising tensions between Israel and the Houthis are leading to a new "dangerous escalation" in the Middle East, a senior UN official has warned.

"The Middle East is witnessing yet another dangerous escalation. The hostilities unfolding between Israel and the Houthis have taken an escalatory turn over the past weeks," Khaled Khiari, UN assistant secretary-general for the Middle East and Asia and the Pacific, told the Security Council.

Noting the continued attacks by both Israel and the Houthis, Khiari recalled that on December 26, Israeli military air strikes targeted Sanaa International Airport, Red Sea ports on Yemen’s western coast, as well as power plants in Sanaa and Hudaida.

1708 GMT — Israel 'must face consequences' for undermining international law: UN experts

A group of UN experts has said that Israel "must face the consequences" of its campaign to undermine the legal framework for the protection of civilians in armed conflicts as the military aggression continues unabated.

"As we have repeatedly reminded Israel, international humanitarian law comprises a set of universal and binding rules to protect civilian objects and persons who are not, or are no longer, directly participating in hostilities and limits permissible means and methods of warfare," the experts said in a statement.

"Rather than abide by these rules, Israel has openly defied international law time and again, inflicting maximum suffering on civilians in the occupied Palestinian territory and beyond," they added.

1539 GMT —Healthcare in north Gaza 'obliterated' by Israel: ICRC

The International Committee of the Red Cross has said that the healthcare system in northern Gaza had been "obliterated" by Israel, with hospitals rendered "completely inoperable".

"Repeated hostilities in and around hospitals have obliterated the health care system in northern Gaza, putting civilians at an unacceptably grave risk of going without lifesaving care," the ICRC said in a statement.

It called for the respect and protection of medical facilities in line with international humanitarian law.

"This protection is a legal obligation and a moral imperative to preserve human life," it added, saying hospitals were a lifeline for those sick or wounded in conflict.

1459 GMT — France condemns Israeli military strikes on Gaza hospitals

France has condemned Israeli military operations targeting hospitals in Gaza, including Kamal Adwan Hospital, now rendered non-operational.

"France condemns the military operations targeting several hospitals in Gaza, notably Kamal Adwan Hospital, which is now out of service," said the French Foreign Ministry.

Calling on Israel to respect international humanitarian law, the ministry said: “We express our concern for the situation of its director, as well as the patients and medical staff.”

"France reminds Israel of its obligation to comply with international humanitarian law, which explicitly provides for the protection of hospital infrastructure," it stated.

1348 GMT — Four more Palestinian detainees from Gaza die in Israeli jails

Four more Palestinian detainees from Gaza have died in Israeli custody, prisoners’ affairs groups said on Monday.

A statement by the Commission of Detainees’ Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoner Society identified the four victims as Mohammad Al-Akka, 44, Samir Al-Kahlout, 52, Zuhair Al-Sharif, 58, and Mohammad Lubbad, 57.

Their death came one day after another detainee breathed his last in Israeli detention on Sunday.

"What is happening to the detainees is just another aspect of the (Israeli) war of extermination,” the statement said.

1316 GMT — Germany horrified as babies freeze to death in Gaza amid Israeli blockade

Germany has expressed “shock” over the death of six babies who froze to death in Gaza amid Israel’s ongoing inhuman blockade of humanitarian aid into the northern part of the enclave.

When it comes to news reports about "the dramatic situation of small children and babies, these are of course shocking reports," Deputy Foreign Ministry spokesperson Kathrin Deschauer told the press in Berlin.

Given the circumstances "that small children and babies are in such a difficult situation, that not enough humanitarian aid reaches them, that they are hungry, thirsty and cold is shocking," she added.

Deschauer "called on Israeli authorities to ensure humanitarian (aid) access” to the population in Gaza.

1256 GMT — UN special rapporteur calls for global medical boycott of Israel

Francesca Albanese, the UN special rapporteur on Palestine, has urged medical professionals around the world to sever ties with Israel as a direct response to the destruction of Gaza's health care system.

"I urge medical professionals worldwide to pursue the severance of all ties with Israel as a concrete way to forcefully denounce Israel's full destruction of the Palestinian healthcare system in Gaza, a critical tool of its ongoing genocide," Albanese said on X.

Albanese’s statement comes as the ongoing conflict continues to devastate Palestinian infrastructure, with Gaza's medical facilities being severely impacted by Israeli military onslaught.