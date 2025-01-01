WORLD
Syria's foreign minister makes first visit abroad to Saudi Arabia
Shaibani described the trip as a pivotal opportunity to establish stronger relations with the kingdom in various sectors.
Syria's newly appointed Foreign Minister Asaad Al Shaibani visits Riyadh / Photo: Reuters
January 1, 2025

Syria's Foreign Minister Asaad Al Shaibani has arrived in the Saudi capital of Riyadh, marking his first international visit since the ouster of Bashar al Assad's regime.

The trip was organised at the invitation of Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported on Wednesday, citing an unnamed source from Syria's Foreign Ministry.

The Syrian delegation includes Defense Minister Murhaf Abu Qasra and General Intelligence Chief Anas Khattab, underscoring the visit's diplomatic and strategic significance.

Earlier this week, Shaibani confirmed his planned visit to Saudi Arabia during a press conference in Damascus alongside Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya.

He described the trip as a pivotal opportunity to establish stronger relations with the kingdom in various sectors.

Shaibani expressed gratitude for the invitation on X, saying, "I am honoured to represent my country on this historic visit and look forward to building strategic ties with our brothers in Saudi Arabia."

This is the first visit by a Syrian official in the new transitional government formed after Assad's ouster, indicating a possible shift in regional dynamics and Syria's role in the Arab world.

Assad's fall

Assad, Syria's regime leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia after opposition groups took control of Damascus on December 8, ending the Baath Party's regime, which had been in power since 1963.

The takeover came after Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) members captured key cities in a lightning offensive that lasted less than two weeks.

A new administration led by Ahmed al-Sharaa has now taken charge.

