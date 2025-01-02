Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he was preparing to re-establish diplomatic ties with Syria, less than a month after the overthrow of the Assad regime in Damascus.

"We are preparing to resume diplomatic relations with Syria and cooperation in international organisations," Zelenskyy said on Thursday.

Zelenskyy spoke after a visit to Syria by his Foreign Minister, Andrii Sybiha, and by Agriculture Minister Vitaliy Koval who said earlier Ukraine had already sent a shipment of food aid.

Ukraine cut diplomatic ties with Syria in June 2022 after the then government in Damascus said it recognised the "independence" of the Russia-occupied territories in Ukraine's Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

Since anti-regime forces overthrew Syria's Bashar al Assad's regime last month, Ukraine has been moving to build ties with the new interim rulers there.

Russia, which is at war with Ukraine since 2022, was a staunch ally of Assad and has given him political asylum.

'Long-lasting' support