The Israeli army has threatened the al-Awda Hospital management, its medical staff and patients inside to immediately leave the hospital, "otherwise, it will be struck with everyone inside."

According to a statement by the al-Awda Hospital management on Friday, the Israeli army ordered the medical staff and patients to immediately leave.

The Israeli army has already attacked the Kamal Adwan Hospital and the Indonesian Hospital putting them out of service, while the al-Awda Hospital in Jabalia in northern Gaza is still struggling to offer services.

Earlier, the Palestinian Information Centre said the Israeli forces stormed the Indonesian Hospital in northern Gaza, threatened its staff and patients, and ordered its immediate evacuation.

The doctor in charge of the hospital stated that the facility had run out of all medical supplies, calling for urgent international action to save the lives of wounded civilians.

Last Friday, Israeli forces also stormed Kamal Adwan Hospital, set it on fire, rendered it out of service, and detained over 350 people inside, including its director Hussam Abu Safiya.