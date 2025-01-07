Gunmen kidnapped at least 46 people, including women and children, in a raid on Gana town in Nigeria's northwest Zamfara state, residents and a local traditional leader have said.

The attack, which follows a similar mass kidnapping in the state last month, occurred at about 2200 GMT on Sunday, with dozens of gunmen on motorbikes unleashing a barrage of gunfire on the community and setting fire to several homes and businesses, residents said on Tuesday.

Northwest Nigeria has been plagued by armed gangs, known locally as bandits, who routinely terrorise communities, leaving a trail of death and kidnapping victims, including residents, farmers, students and motorists, who are often held for ransom.

Alhaji Garba Haure, a traditional leader in Gana, said the intervention of government security forces prevented the assailants from setting the entire town ablaze. No lives were lost, he said.

Actual number may be higher