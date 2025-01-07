WORLD
2 MIN READ
Gunmen kidnap dozens in Nigeria's Zamfara state
The attack occurred at about 2200 GMT on Sunday, with dozens of gunmen on motorbikes unleashing a barrage of gunfire on the community and setting fire to several homes and businesses.
Gunmen kidnap dozens in Nigeria's Zamfara state
Northwest Nigeria has been plagued by armed gangs, known locally as bandits, who routinely terrorise communities, leaving a trail of death and kidnapping victims. / Photo: Reuters Archive
January 7, 2025

Gunmen kidnapped at least 46 people, including women and children, in a raid on Gana town in Nigeria's northwest Zamfara state, residents and a local traditional leader have said.

The attack, which follows a similar mass kidnapping in the state last month, occurred at about 2200 GMT on Sunday, with dozens of gunmen on motorbikes unleashing a barrage of gunfire on the community and setting fire to several homes and businesses, residents said on Tuesday.

Northwest Nigeria has been plagued by armed gangs, known locally as bandits, who routinely terrorise communities, leaving a trail of death and kidnapping victims, including residents, farmers, students and motorists, who are often held for ransom.

Alhaji Garba Haure, a traditional leader in Gana, said the intervention of government security forces prevented the assailants from setting the entire town ablaze. No lives were lost, he said.

RelatedGunmen raid Nigerian villages, kidnap over 100 people

Actual number may be higher

Recommended

"We have 46 men, women and children that have been abducted altogether, and still counting," Haure said.

Bala Harauma, a resident, said the actual count of abducted individuals could be higher.

Six people managed to escape while the armed gang moved the captives in the early hours of Monday, Harauma added.

Another resident, Yusuf Mohammed, reported that the bandits set ablaze dozens of houses and silos containing foodstuffs.

The captives taken in the December attack were freed after a ransom was paid, residents said.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
EU, Trump discuss joining hands to go after Russian energy with sanctions
Colombia cuts US arms deal after Trump blasts Petro over cocaine surge
US House panel releases former top attorney Barr’s testimony in Epstein probe
India joins Russia-Belarus military drills amid US trade tensions
Türkiye welcomes roadmap to resolve crisis in Syria's Sweida
Bolsonaro rushed to hospital for second time since his coup trial conviction
Victims of Israeli 'Tinder Swindler' fraudster welcome arrest in Georgia
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
Israel pumps millions into a disinformation campaign to deny Gaza starvation
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
Bulgaria arrests shipowner linked to deadly 2020 Beirut port blast
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Israel arms and funds Druze militias in Syria's Sweida: report
Zelenskyy is going to have to make a deal with Russia: Trump