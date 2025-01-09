Mozambique opposition leader Venancio Mondlane returned home on Thursday, after fleeing in the days following a hotly contested October election that sparked demonstrations in which scores of protesters have been killed.

Mondlane says the October 9 poll was rigged and has called on his supporters to take to the streets across the 35-million-strong southern African nation.

"I'm here in the flesh to say that if you want to negotiate... I'm here," Mondlane told reporters in a message to the authorities.

A heavy riot police presence was felt in the areas surrounding the capital Maputo's international airport where thousands gathered to welcome Mondlane.

A Reuters witness said tear gas was fired on crowds in the area and snipers were positioned on buildings around the air base.

Protests have continued, sporadically, for more than two months, and Mondlane's return could add fuel to the fire.

Civil society monitoring group Plataforma Decide said at least 278 people had died in the protests since mid-October when the electoral commission announced the results extending the ruling Frelimo party's half-century in power.