Lebanese lawmakers have elected army chief Joseph Aoun as head of state, filling the vacant presidency.

"The speaker announces that the president is Joseph Aoun," speaker Nabih Berri said on Thursday, reporting that Aoun received 99 out of 128 votes after failing to get a required majority in a first round earlier in the day.

The Mediterranean country has been without a president since the term of Michel Aoun ended in October 2022.

But international pressure has mounted for a successful outcome with just 17 days remaining in a ceasefire to deploy Lebanese troops alongside UN peacekeepers in south Lebanon.

Aoun will turn 61 on Friday.