South Korea's presidential security chief has said there must be no bloodshed if another arrest warrant for impeached President Yoon Suk-yeol is executed by investigators over his failed martial law bid.

"I understand many citizens are concerned about the current situation where government agencies are in conflict and confrontation," Presidential Security Service (PSS) Chief Park Chong-jun told reporters on Friday before he was questioned at the Korean National Police Agency.

"I believe that under no circumstances should there be physical clashes or bloodshed."

Hundreds of PSS agents blockaded the presidential compound and thwarted investigators from trying to arrest Yoon.

The investigators were pulled back because of the risk of a clash.

Officials of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO), which is leading the investigation, have said PSS agents were carrying firearms during the standoff, although no weapons were drawn.