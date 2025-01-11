TÜRKİYE
Türkiye neutralises 11 PKK terrorists in Northern Iraq
Turkish authorities say that the targeted terrorists in the Hakurk, Metina, and Gara regions, areas frequently used by the PKK as hideouts for planning cross-border attacks.
The PKK, designated a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU, has waged a 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye. / Photo: AA Archive
January 11, 2025

Turkish security forces have neutralised 11 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq near the Turkish border, the National Defence Ministry has announced.

The operation targeted terrorists in the Hakurk, Metina, and Gara regions, areas frequently used by the PKK as hideouts for planning cross-border attacks against Türkiye.

The ministry’s statement on Saturday reaffirmed Ankara's determination to combat terrorism, emphasising its commitment to "eliminate terrorism at its source."

The PKK, designated a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU, has waged a 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye.

The group has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, infants, and the elderly.

Northern Iraq has often been a focal point for Turkish anti-terror operations, as PKK terrorists use the mountainous terrain to shelter and coordinate attacks.

The latest operation underscores Türkiye’s resolve to address these threats proactively and ensure national security.

The National Defence Ministry reiterated that Türkiye will continue its uncompromising fight against terrorism to secure peace and stability in the region.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
