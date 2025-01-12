BIZTECH
Biden admin delays enforcing order blocking Nippon Steel, US Steel deal
The delay will allow courts to review a legal challenge filed earlier this month against President Biden's order, which will block Nippon Steel's acquisition of US Steel on national security grounds.
US Steel and Nippon Steel alleged in a lawsuit on Monday that the CFIUS review was prejudiced by Biden's longstanding opposition to the deal, denying them a right to a fair review. / Photo: AP Archive
January 12, 2025

The Biden administration will hold off enforcing a requirement laid out in an executive order this month that Nippon Steel abandon its $14.9 billion bid for US Steel, the companies have said.

US President Joe Biden blocked Nippon Steel's planned acquisition of US Steel on national security grounds on Jan. 3, and his Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said this week that the proposed deal had received a "thorough analysis" by interagency review body, the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States.

"We are pleased that CFIUS has granted an extension to June 18, 2025 of the requirement in President Biden's Executive Order that the parties permanently abandon the transaction," the companies said in a joint statement on Saturday.

"We look forward to completing the transaction, which secures the best future for the American steel industry and all our stakeholders," they said.

The delay will give the courts time to review a legal challenge brought by the parties earlier this month against Biden's order. The parties previously had 30 days to unwind their transaction.

CFIUS panel

US Steel and Nippon Steel alleged in a lawsuit on Monday that the CFIUS review was prejudiced by Biden's longstanding opposition to the deal, denying them a right to a fair review.

They asked a federal appeals court to overturn Biden's decision to allow them a fresh review to secure another shot at closing the merger.

The US Treasury Secretary chairs the CFIUS panel, which screens foreign acquisitions of US companies and other investment deals for national security concerns.

CFIUS normally decides directly on cases or submits recommendations to the president, but in the US Steel-Nippon Steel case, the panel failed to reach a consensus on whether Biden should approve or reject it, leaving the decision to him.

Both Biden and his successor, Republican Donald Trump, had voiced opposition to the Japanese company acquiring the American steelmaker as the candidates courted union votes in the November election won by Trump.

CFIUS has rarely rejected deals involving the Group of Seven closely allied countries, which include Japan.

