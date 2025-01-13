WORLD
RSF attack killed at least 16 people in Sudan's El Fasher: activists
El Fasher has been the site of fierce clashes between the Sudanese army and the RSF since May 10 last year.
Sudan has been devastated by fighting between the army and the RSF. / Photo: AP
January 13, 2025

At least 16 people were killed and 42 wounded in a strike by Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on a shelter for displaced people in the city of El Fasher in North Darfur state, activists said.

The El Fasher Coordination of Resistance Committees, a group involved in war victim relief efforts, said the RSF “deliberately shelled the Zamzam camp on Saturday.”

It appealed to international organisations for assistance in evacuating the wounded and providing intravenous solutions, blood bags and medical supplies.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) announced in a statement Sunday that between 1,000 and 3,000 families have been displaced from the city of Umm Ruwaba in North Kordofan state due to ongoing clashes between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the RSF for a fifth consecutive day.

El Fasher has been the site of fierce clashes between the Sudanese army and the RSF since May 10 last year. The city serves as a humanitarian operation centre for the Darfur region, utilized by the UN and international aid agencies.

Sudan has been devastated by fighting between the army and the RSF since April 2023.

The ongoing conflict has caused more than 20,000 deaths and displaced over 14 million people, according to estimates from the UN and local authorities.

SOURCE:AA
