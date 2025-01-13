Palestine has warned of grave consequences from Israeli incitement to move its genocidal war from Gaza to the West Bank in preparation for annexing the occupied territory.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of "deliberately preserving his coalition through privileges he offers to his partners in the extreme right at the expense of the West Bank."

"Netanyahu is using the cycle of violence as a political tool to remain in power and prolong the coalition at the expense of achieving calm and a political solution to the conflict that guarantees the security and stability of the region," it added in a statement on Monday.

The ministry called for an international action "to put an end to the abhorrent and prolonged occupation."

On Sunday, Israeli Minister of Construction and Housing Yitzhak Goldknopf called for attracting one million illegal settlers to settle in the occupied West Bank.