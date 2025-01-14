Syria’s new Foreign Minister Asaad al Shaibani said he is travelling to Türkiye on Wednesday in his first official trip to the neighbouring country that has for years hosted millions of Syrian refugees.

"To represent the new Syria, tomorrow we will make our first official visit to the Republic of Türkiye," Shaibani said on X on Tuesday.

He also highlighted Türkiye's longstanding support for Syrians, saying it has "never left the Syrian people behind over the past fourteen years". The country is home to more than 3 million Syrians who have fled Bashar al Assad's brutal war, which began in 2011.