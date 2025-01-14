TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Syria’s new foreign minister to visit Türkiye on Wednesday
"To represent the new Syria, tomorrow we will make our first official visit to the Republic of Türkiye," says Asaad al Shaibani.
Syria’s new foreign minister to visit Türkiye on Wednesday
Shaibani was nominated as foreign minister in the new administration led by Ahmed al Sharaa after the ouster of regime leader Bashar al Assad in December. / Photo: AA
January 14, 2025

Syria’s new Foreign Minister Asaad al Shaibani said he is travelling to Türkiye on Wednesday in his first official trip to the neighbouring country that has for years hosted millions of Syrian refugees.

"To represent the new Syria, tomorrow we will make our first official visit to the Republic of Türkiye," Shaibani said on X on Tuesday.

He also highlighted Türkiye's longstanding support for Syrians, saying it has "never left the Syrian people behind over the past fourteen years". The country is home to more than 3 million Syrians who have fled Bashar al Assad's brutal war, which began in 2011.

Recommended

Shaibani was nominated as foreign minister in the new administration led by Ahmed al Sharaa after the ouster of regime leader Assad in December. He completed his master's degree in Political Science and International Relations at the Istanbul Sabahattin Zaim University.

Ankara has pledged to assist post-Assad Syria and urged international cooperation to help rebuild the war-torn country.

Related'14 million Syrians will return home within 2 years': Ahmed al Sharaa
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Erdogan says Netanyahu is Hitler's ideological 'relative', slams Israel over Doha strike
Erdogan slams Israel’s ‘state terror’ after Doha summit, vows to continue support for Palestine
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms
Turkish President Erdogan heads to Qatar for Arab-Islamic summit
The biggest problem in the region is Israel’s expansionist policy: Türkiye's Fidan
Turkish men's basketball team secures silver at EuroBasket 2025
Türkiye accuses Greece of distorting history in September 14 remarks
Turkish foreign minister to attend preparatory meeting ahead of emergency Arab-Islamic summit
Turkish President Erdogan receives latest Togg T10F in ceremonial handover
Recognising Gaza, exposing Israel's crimes, creates a fairer world, says Türkiye
Türkiye triumph over Greece to reach EuroBasket 2025 final
Turkish president attends Togg’s first sedan turnkey in Istanbul