The United States has reiterated that it understands Türkiye's legitimate security concerns along its border with Syria regarding threats from the PKK/YPG terrorist organisation, yet showed no willingness to address said concerns.

"We understand that Türkiye has legitimate security concerns along that border. Turkish citizens, Turkish towns, Turkish cities have come under attack by terrorists from across that border," White House National Security Council Spokesperson John Kirby told reporters on Tuesday.

"They absolutely have a legitimate right to be able to defend themselves against terrorist attacks. We understand that, and we are in active conversations with the Turks about how we do that, how they do that," Kirby added.

However, he then stressed that the US presence in Syria aims to prevent Daesh (ISIS) from regrouping in the wake of regime leader Bashar al Assad's exit in December and that US partnership with the PKK/YPG-led SDF forces will continue to that end.

The US does not want to "see our operations of a nature that compel our SDF partners to focus on other things than the counter ISIS mission," he added.