WORLD
3 MIN READ
French president promises continued support for Lebanon
Visiting Macron said Israeli violations are being closely monitored, says caretaker Premier Najib Mikati.
French president promises continued support for Lebanon
International support is key to Lebanon's rebuilding efforts after the war. / Photo: Reuters
January 17, 2025

Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati announced on Friday that French President Emmanuel Macron has pledged to continue supporting Lebanon's new government led by Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam.

The commitment came after a meeting between Mikati and Macron following the French president's arrival at Beirut’s airport earlier in the day on a one-day visit.

"We discussed the current challenges and the importance of continuing support for Lebanon on all fronts—economically and in reconstruction efforts," Mikati said in a statement issued by the Lebanese Prime Minister's Office.

Mikati said the French leader is committed to organising a follow-up meeting similar to the Paris conference held in October to secure further aid for Lebanon's military and provide relief to displaced populations.

Macron also showed a willingness to collaborate with Lebanon through a trust fund initiative in partnership with the World Bank to aid in the reconstruction of southern Lebanon which has been heavily affected by Israeli strikes.

Recommended

On the topic of Israel’s withdrawal from southern Lebanon, Mikati said Macron plans to meet with American and French officials overseeing the implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701 which governs the cease-fire and related measures.

Mikati added that Macron assured him the Israeli violations are being closely monitored and will likely cease once the 60-day withdrawal period concludes at the end of the month.

The French president is also scheduled to meet Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri, and Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam later in the day.

This is Macron’s first visit to Lebanon since Joseph Aoun was elected president after more than two years of political deadlock.

According to the French Presidency, the one-day visit aims to support the Lebanese government in bolstering sovereignty and stability amid ongoing challenges.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
EU, Trump discuss joining hands to go after Russian energy with sanctions
Colombia cuts US arms deal after Trump blasts Petro over cocaine surge
US House panel releases former top attorney Barr’s testimony in Epstein probe
India joins Russia-Belarus military drills amid US trade tensions
Türkiye welcomes roadmap to resolve crisis in Syria's Sweida
Bolsonaro rushed to hospital for second time since his coup trial conviction
Victims of Israeli 'Tinder Swindler' fraudster welcome arrest in Georgia
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
Israel pumps millions into a disinformation campaign to deny Gaza starvation
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
Bulgaria arrests shipowner linked to deadly 2020 Beirut port blast
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Israel arms and funds Druze militias in Syria's Sweida: report
Zelenskyy is going to have to make a deal with Russia: Trump