Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati announced on Friday that French President Emmanuel Macron has pledged to continue supporting Lebanon's new government led by Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam.

The commitment came after a meeting between Mikati and Macron following the French president's arrival at Beirut’s airport earlier in the day on a one-day visit.

"We discussed the current challenges and the importance of continuing support for Lebanon on all fronts—economically and in reconstruction efforts," Mikati said in a statement issued by the Lebanese Prime Minister's Office.

Mikati said the French leader is committed to organising a follow-up meeting similar to the Paris conference held in October to secure further aid for Lebanon's military and provide relief to displaced populations.

Macron also showed a willingness to collaborate with Lebanon through a trust fund initiative in partnership with the World Bank to aid in the reconstruction of southern Lebanon which has been heavily affected by Israeli strikes.