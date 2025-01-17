A World Health Organization official said that it should be possible to scale up aid imports into Gaza massively to around 600 trucks a day under the terms of a ceasefire deal.

If successful, the ceasefire set to begin on Sunday would halt fighting that has razed much of Gaza, killed over 46,000 people and displaced most of its pre-war population of 2.3 million several times over, according to local authorities.

The aid surge requires more than a 10-fold daily increase in lorries from the daily average of 51 that UN data shows entered the enclave in early January.

"I think the possibility is very much there and specifically when other crossings will be opened up," Rik Peeperkorn, WHO representative for the Occupied Palestinian Territory, told a Geneva press briefing on Friday. "This can be built up very rapidly."

Critical details of the scale-up are still to be worked out, aid workers say, with details for how to improve security being one of the main outstanding concerns.