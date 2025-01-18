WORLD
3 MIN READ
Lebanon stresses urgency of Israeli withdrawal from south under truce deal
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says they would exert utmost efforts to secure an Israeli withdrawal within the set deadline under the ceasefire terms.
Lebanon stresses urgency of Israeli withdrawal from south under truce deal
Despite the deal, Israeli forces have continued strikes on what they say are Hezbollah members ignoring the accord under which they must halt attacks. / Photo: Reuters / Photo: AFP
January 18, 2025

Lebanon's new president Joseph Aoun has stressed to United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres the urgency of an Israeli military withdrawal as stipulated by a ceasefire deal that ended the Israeli invasion of Lebanon in November.

According to a statement by the Lebanese presidency on X, Aoun told Guterres during a meeting in Beirut on Saturday that continued Israeli breaches were a violation of Lebanese sovereignty and the agreed ceasefire deal.

The ceasefire, which took effect on November 27 and was brokered by the United States and France, requires Israeli forces to withdraw from southern Lebanon within 60 days, and for Hezbollah to remove all its militants and weapons from the south.

Guterres said the UN would exert utmost efforts to secure an Israeli withdrawal within the set deadline under the ceasefire terms, according to the statement.

He had said on Friday the Israeli military's continued occupation of territory in south Lebanon and the conduct of military incursions in Lebanese territory were violations of a UN resolution upon which the ceasefire is based.

Despite the deal, Israeli forces have continued strikes on what they say are Hezbollah members ignoring the accord under which they must halt attacks and withdraw beyond the Litani River, about 30 km from the border with Israel.

Recommended

Meanwhile, the US pledged $117 million in security assistance to Lebanon to support the implementation of a ceasefire with Israel, the State Department said.

The US State Department announced the security assistance package for Lebanon's armed forces, following a virtual donor meeting that took place on Thursday.

"For its part, the United States is announcing it will provide more than $117 million in new, expanded security assistance," the statement noted.

The aid aims to strengthen both the Lebanese Armed Forces and the country's Internal Security Forces in their efforts to implement the ceasefire agreement with Israel, which began on Nov. 26, 2024, the department said.

RelatedWith Aoun and Salam in charge, Lebanon dares to hope for a brighter future
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
EU, Trump discuss joining hands to go after Russian energy with sanctions
Colombia cuts US arms deal after Trump blasts Petro over cocaine surge
US House panel releases former top attorney Barr’s testimony in Epstein probe
India joins Russia-Belarus military drills amid US trade tensions
Türkiye welcomes roadmap to resolve crisis in Syria's Sweida
Bolsonaro rushed to hospital for second time since his coup trial conviction
Victims of Israeli 'Tinder Swindler' fraudster welcome arrest in Georgia
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
Israel pumps millions into a disinformation campaign to deny Gaza starvation
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
Bulgaria arrests shipowner linked to deadly 2020 Beirut port blast
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Israel arms and funds Druze militias in Syria's Sweida: report
Zelenskyy is going to have to make a deal with Russia: Trump