A South Korean court has approved a request for a detention warrant to be issued for arrested President Yoon Suk-yeol, the Seoul Western District Court has said

The approval on Sunday extends the period he can be held in custody as authorities investigate him on suspicion of insurrection related to his short-lived declaration of martial law on December 3 last year.

Investigators requested a detention warrant on Friday to extend their custody of Yoon for up to 20 days.

He has been refusing to talk to investigators and has been held in the Seoul Detention Centre since his arrest.

Yoon appeared at the hearing to oppose investigators' request to extend his detention and to explain the legality of his brief martial law decree.