Far-right Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has threatened to overthrow the government if it does not occupy Gaza.

The extremist minister called a Gaza ceasefire agreement on Sunday a “very serious mistake” and “surrender to Hamas.”

The Gaza ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement took effect at 0915 GMT on Sunday after a few hours’ delay due to Israeli accusations of Hamas of delaying the release of a list of captives set to be released. It was originally scheduled to start at 0630 GMT.

Israel “must occupy Gaza and create a temporary military government because there is no other way to defeat Hamas,” Smotrich told Army Radio.

“I will overthrow the government if it does not return to fighting in a way that [leads to us] taking over the entire Gaza and governing it.”

Earlier, far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir announced his party's withdrawal from the ruling coalition after the Gaza ceasefire.

Israel’s genocidal war