Donald Trump supporters who partook in the US Capitol riots four years ago will begin to leave prison on Tuesday, after the newly installed president issued a sweeping pardon.

The Republican president's pardon of 1,500 defendants on Monday, Inauguration Day, drew outrage from lawmakers who were endangered in the January 6, 2021, attack, when thousands of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol in an unsuccessful attempt to prevent Congress from certifying his 2020 loss to Joe Biden.

"Donald Trump is ushering in a Golden Age for people that break the law and attempt to overthrow the government," said Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer.

The attack was spurred by Trump's refusal to accept the election results, which threatened the peaceful transfer of power for the first time in US history. Roughly 140 police officers were assaulted during the attack and four people died during the chaos.

Among those due to be released are leaders of the far-right Proud Boys and Oath Keepers organisations, including some who were convicted of seditious conspiracy. About 40 men wearing Proud Boys insignia traded insults with protesters on the streets of Washington during Trump's inauguration on Monday.

Trump's pardon was only one of a sheaf of executive orders he signed after an inauguration ceremony in the US Rotunda.

Real-world impact