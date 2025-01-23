Palestinian rights groups have accused the Israeli army of conducting field executions and arrests in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin amid ongoing military assaults in the area.

“The (Israeli) occupation forces continue their military operation in Jenin, arresting dozens of people, alongside field executions, harassment, and destruction of infrastructure, vandalism and home demolitions,” the Commission of Detainees’ Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoner Society said in a joint statement on Thursday.

The Israeli army continued for the third day in a row on Thursday a deadly military offensive in the Jenin refugee camp in the northern occupied West Bank, killing at least 12 people and wounding 40 others.

Israeli media said the Jenin assault is part of a political manoeuvre by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to appease far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who opposed the recent Gaza ceasefire.

Reports suggest that Netanyahu promised the attack to prevent Smotrich from resigning, which could collapse the government.

Israel's brutality in Gaza