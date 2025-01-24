WORLD
'Israel will never stop until there is an arms embargo': US lawmaker
US lawmaker Rashida Tlaib demands a full arms embargo on Israel, condemning the killing of a Palestinian child in Rafah, as a violation of the Gaza ceasefire agreement.
Tlaib's remarks came after an Israeli sniper shot and killed a Palestinian child Monday and wounded another in central Rafah. / Photo: AA
January 24, 2025

US lawmaker Rashida Tlaib has reiterated her call for a full arms embargo on Israel in its ongoing war in Gaza.

"The Israeli apartheid regime is continuing to kill Palestinian children in Gaza and the occupied West Bank. Palestinians have been so dehumanised that it hasn’t even made headlines.

"The ethnic cleansing has not ended. They will never stop until there’s an arms embargo," Tlaib said on X.

Her remarks came after an Israeli sniper shot and killed a Palestinian child Monday and wounded another in central Rafah in southern Gaza despite a ceasefire and prisoner swap deal between Israel and Hamas.

The child, Zakaria Hamid Yahya Barbakh, was killed near Al-Awda Square in central Rafah when Israeli forces opened fire. Another child was wounded while attempting to retrieve Zakaria’s body.

The killing marked a significant violation of the truce. No comments have been issued from Gaza authorities, ceasefire mediators in Egypt, Qatar, and the US, or Israeli officials.

The ceasefire agreement took effect Sunday, with the first phase set to last 42 days, during which negotiations are to take place on the second and third phases, mediated by Egypt, Qatar, and the US.

Under the agreement, Hamas released three Israeli women hostages in exchange for 90 Palestinian prisoners, most of whom were women and children.

Nearly 47,000 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and more than 110,700 wounded in Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023, according to local health authorities.​​​​​​​

The Israeli onslaught has left more than 11,000 people missing, with widespread destruction and a humanitarian crisis that has claimed the lives of many elderly people and children in one of the worst global humanitarian disasters ever.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants in November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

SOURCE:AA
