US lawmaker Rashida Tlaib has reiterated her call for a full arms embargo on Israel in its ongoing war in Gaza.

"The Israeli apartheid regime is continuing to kill Palestinian children in Gaza and the occupied West Bank. Palestinians have been so dehumanised that it hasn’t even made headlines.

"The ethnic cleansing has not ended. They will never stop until there’s an arms embargo," Tlaib said on X.

Her remarks came after an Israeli sniper shot and killed a Palestinian child Monday and wounded another in central Rafah in southern Gaza despite a ceasefire and prisoner swap deal between Israel and Hamas.

The child, Zakaria Hamid Yahya Barbakh, was killed near Al-Awda Square in central Rafah when Israeli forces opened fire. Another child was wounded while attempting to retrieve Zakaria’s body.

The killing marked a significant violation of the truce. No comments have been issued from Gaza authorities, ceasefire mediators in Egypt, Qatar, and the US, or Israeli officials.

