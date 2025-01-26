Palestinians, Jordan, and Egypt have condemned US President Donald Trump's proposed Gaza resettlement plan, denouncing it as unacceptable and a "red line," while a senior Republican senator in the United States dismissed the idea as impractical.

The Palestinian Presidency on Sunday firmly rejected US President Donald Trump's stated proposal to displace Palestinians from Gaza, calling such plans a “blatant violation of the red lines.”

According to the Palestinian news agency Wafa, the presidency emphasised that the Palestinian people "will never abandon their land or their holy sites, and we will not allow the repetition of the catastrophes (Nakba) of 1948 and 1967. Our people will remain steadfast and will not leave their homeland."

Palestine also praised Egypt and Jordan for similarly rejecting another forced resettlement of the Palestinian people.

"The Palestinian people and their leadership categorically reject any policies or actions aimed at undermining the unity of the Palestinian land, including the Gaza Strip, the West Bank, and East Jerusalem,” the presidency added.

Egypt made clear its rejection of US President Donald Trump’s call to relocate the Palestinians from Gaza to Egypt and Jordan.

Egypt “cannot be part of any solution involving the transfer of Palestinians into Sinai,” Egypt’s Embassy to the United States said on X.