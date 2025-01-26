WORLD
Overwhelming rejection of Trump’s resettlement plan for Palestinians
Egypt “cannot be part of any solution involving the transfer of Palestinians into Sinai,” Egypt’s Embassy to the United States says.
"The idea that all the Palestinians are going to leave and go somewhere else, I don't see that to be overly practical," US Senator Lindsey Graham told CNN.  / Photo: AA
January 26, 2025

Palestinians, Jordan, and Egypt have condemned US President Donald Trump's proposed Gaza resettlement plan, denouncing it as unacceptable and a "red line," while a senior Republican senator in the United States dismissed the idea as impractical.

The Palestinian Presidency on Sunday firmly rejected US President Donald Trump's stated proposal to displace Palestinians from Gaza, calling such plans a “blatant violation of the red lines.”

According to the Palestinian news agency Wafa, the presidency emphasised that the Palestinian people "will never abandon their land or their holy sites, and we will not allow the repetition of the catastrophes (Nakba) of 1948 and 1967. Our people will remain steadfast and will not leave their homeland."

Palestine also praised Egypt and Jordan for similarly rejecting another forced resettlement of the Palestinian people.

"The Palestinian people and their leadership categorically reject any policies or actions aimed at undermining the unity of the Palestinian land, including the Gaza Strip, the West Bank, and East Jerusalem,” the presidency added.

Egypt made clear its rejection of US President Donald Trump’s call to relocate the Palestinians from Gaza to Egypt and Jordan.

Egypt “cannot be part of any solution involving the transfer of Palestinians into Sinai,” Egypt’s Embassy to the United States said on X.

'Not overly practical'

"The idea that all the Palestinians are going to leave and go somewhere else, I don't see that to be overly practical," US Senator Lindsey Graham told CNN.

His remarks came a day after US President Donald Trump proposed r elocating Palestinians from Gaza to neighboring countries like Egypt and Jordan – an unusual proposal that was opposed by the former Biden administration, and one that would amount to a large usurpation of Palestinian territory.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Trump said he raised the matter during a telephone call with Jordan’s King Abdullah.

"You’re talking about a million-and-a-half people, we just clean out the whole thing," Trump said, calling Gaza a "real mess." Some top Israeli officials have also spoken openly of taking Gaza from its Palestinian residents.

Graham, a senator since 2003 and an ally of Trump, was also asked what the president meant by “clean that whole thing out.”

"I don’t know what he’s talking about,” he said. “But go talk to MBS [Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman], go talk to UAE, go talk to Egypt. What is their plan for the Palestinians? Do they want to leave? Or what is the plan?"

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
