WORLD
5 MIN READ
UK’s Prevent strategy had in-built anti-Muslim bias. Now it is under review
Prime Minister Keir Starmer announces revamp over increased scrutiny of the counter-extremism programme that failed to stop the Southport stabbings by a British teen.
UK’s Prevent strategy had in-built anti-Muslim bias. Now it is under review
Starmer said that the UK now faces a “new and dangerous threat” from “loners, misfits, young men in their bedroom, accessing all manner of material online, desperate for notoriety”.  / Photo: AFP
January 27, 2025

A UK government anti-terrorism programme that disproportionately targetted Muslims has come under the scanner once again after Prime Minister Keir Starmer admitted that it failed due to inherent flaws and announced its complete overhaul.

The UK premier’s announcement over the controversial Prevent programme came after a British teen was convicted and sentenced to life with a minimum of 52 years in prison for murdering three girls and attempting to kill 10 other people in what a prosecutor said was a “meticulously planned” stabbing rampage at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in England last summer.

It has been revealed that the convict, Axel Rudakubana, had been referred under the scheme three times as a schoolboy.

After Rudakubana’s conviction, Starmer announced a review to investigate why institutions failed to prevent the attack.

Starmer also announced that he has appointed David Anderson as the independent commissioner for the programme to assess how effective Prevent is. Anderson’s first task will be to investigate the failures in the Rudakubana case.

RelatedUK's anti-terrorism strategy has 'negative effect' on Muslim communities

What is Prevent?

Prevent is a programme within the UK government’s counter-terrorism strategy designed to safeguard “those vulnerable to radicalisation and prevent them from becoming terrorists”.

It was launched after the 2005 London bombings, initially targeting Muslim communities, but faced widespread criticism for discrimination and being used as a surveillance tool.

According to civil society, 50,000 people have been referred to Prevent since its inception.

In recent years, referrals for "extreme right-wing concerns" have outpaced those related to "Islamist concerns". However, critics reveal that the referrals involving Muslims remain disproportionately high relative to their population size in the UK.

For example, the latest statistics indicate that 1,314 referrals (19 percent) were linked to far-right concerns, while 913 (13 percent) were associated with Islamist issues. Notably, 36 percent of all referrals involved individuals deemed to have “no ideology or counter-terrorism risk”.

Criticisms

Recommended

Since becoming law in 2011, the strategy has been criticised by equality and rights groups for the challenge it is believed to pose to liberties and the justice system’s foundations.

Fionnuala Ni Aolain, the UN special rapporteur on the promotion and protection of human rights while countering terrorism, said the strategy has had a “negative and discriminatory effect on Muslim communities”, and its implementation is “inconsistent” with the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child.

While the effect of the initiative “has not been felt equally by all children,” Ni Aolain said, “minority ethnic or religious communities” were impacted in particular.

Rights groups, including Amnesty International, have called for Prevent to be abolished, citing its “racist and discriminatory impact.”

Similarly, earlier this month, Rights and Security International reported that Prevent enables authorities to collect and share vast amounts of data, with children and young people being especially vulnerable.

Amidst long-standing calls for reform, the Labour government has faced mounting pressure to overhaul the Prevent strategy since returning to power in July 2024.

Starmer discussed the changing nature of terrorism in the UK last week.

He said that the UK now faces a “new and dangerous threat” from “loners, misfits, young men in their bedroom, accessing all manner of material online, desperate for notoriety,” a shift from the organised groups like al-Qaeda that previously dominated counter-terrorism efforts.

“It is a new threat; it’s not what we would have usually thought of as terrorism when definitions and guidelines were established. We must recognise this reality today.”

Starmer concluded that the country needed to be appropriate to the “new threat”, and whatever changes were necessary in the law would be made.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
EU, Trump discuss joining hands to go after Russian energy with sanctions
Colombia cuts US arms deal after Trump blasts Petro over cocaine surge
US House panel releases former top attorney Barr’s testimony in Epstein probe
India joins Russia-Belarus military drills amid US trade tensions
Türkiye welcomes roadmap to resolve crisis in Syria's Sweida
Bolsonaro rushed to hospital for second time since his coup trial conviction
Victims of Israeli 'Tinder Swindler' fraudster welcome arrest in Georgia
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
Israel pumps millions into a disinformation campaign to deny Gaza starvation
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
Bulgaria arrests shipowner linked to deadly 2020 Beirut port blast
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Israel arms and funds Druze militias in Syria's Sweida: report
Zelenskyy is going to have to make a deal with Russia: Trump