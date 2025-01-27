A UK government anti-terrorism programme that disproportionately targetted Muslims has come under the scanner once again after Prime Minister Keir Starmer admitted that it failed due to inherent flaws and announced its complete overhaul.

The UK premier’s announcement over the controversial Prevent programme came after a British teen was convicted and sentenced to life with a minimum of 52 years in prison for murdering three girls and attempting to kill 10 other people in what a prosecutor said was a “meticulously planned” stabbing rampage at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in England last summer.

It has been revealed that the convict, Axel Rudakubana, had been referred under the scheme three times as a schoolboy.

After Rudakubana’s conviction, Starmer announced a review to investigate why institutions failed to prevent the attack.

Starmer also announced that he has appointed David Anderson as the independent commissioner for the programme to assess how effective Prevent is. Anderson’s first task will be to investigate the failures in the Rudakubana case.

What is Prevent?

Prevent is a programme within the UK government’s counter-terrorism strategy designed to safeguard “those vulnerable to radicalisation and prevent them from becoming terrorists”.

It was launched after the 2005 London bombings, initially targeting Muslim communities, but faced widespread criticism for discrimination and being used as a surveillance tool.

According to civil society, 50,000 people have been referred to Prevent since its inception.

In recent years, referrals for "extreme right-wing concerns" have outpaced those related to "Islamist concerns". However, critics reveal that the referrals involving Muslims remain disproportionately high relative to their population size in the UK.

For example, the latest statistics indicate that 1,314 referrals (19 percent) were linked to far-right concerns, while 913 (13 percent) were associated with Islamist issues. Notably, 36 percent of all referrals involved individuals deemed to have “no ideology or counter-terrorism risk”.

Criticisms