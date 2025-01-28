US House minority leader has said he will convene an emergency meeting on Wednesday to discuss President Donald Trump's decision to freeze federal spending.

"I write with respect to the illegal Trump administration order purporting to freeze federal taxpayer funds that have been lawfully appropriated by Congress," Hakeem Jeffries said in a letter on Tuesday.

"The Republican Rip Off will raise the cost of living for the working class, while hurting children, seniors, veterans, first responders, houses of worship and everyday Americans in need," the New York lawmaker wrote.

Jeffries said the House Democratic Caucus will discuss a comprehensive three-pronged counteroffensive anchored in an appropriations strategy, a litigation strategy, and a communications strategy.

The move came a day after a memo from the White House budget office called for a spending freeze on federal assistance by 5 pm on Tuesday, which could affect everything from aid to non-profits, universities, small business loans and state and local government grants.

Earlier, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer slammed Trump over his decision, saying it is "lawless, dangerous, destructive, cruel. It's illegal. It's unconstitutional."

The pause on US federal assistance would be "a dagger at the heart of the average American family," Schumer said, adding that "the President does not have the authority to ignore the law, and we're going to fight this in every way that we can."