Ukraine needed broader security guarantees and Russian President Vladimir Putin was not afraid of Europe, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told Fox News that he urged US President Donald Trump to be on Ukraine's side.

"We want him (Trump) to be on the side of justice, on the side of Ukraine," Zelenskyy said in the interview aired on Tuesday night. "Putin is not afraid of Europe."

The White House had no immediate comment.

Zelenskyy added Ukraine cannot recognise Russia's "occupation", but it preferred a diplomatic resolution.

Trump, who took office on January 20, has promised to end the Russia-Ukraine war soon, but details of his approach remain unclear.

Aides have suggested that a deal could take months.