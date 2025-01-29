WORLD
Zelesnskyy wants Trump on his side, says Putin not afraid of Europe
Trump has expressed willingness to speak to Putin about ending the war, a different approach from former President Joe Biden, who avoided direct talks with the Russian leader.
Trump's election win in November had sparked hope of a diplomatic resolution to end the war. / Photo: AP
January 29, 2025

Ukraine needed broader security guarantees and Russian President Vladimir Putin was not afraid of Europe, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told Fox News that he urged US President Donald Trump to be on Ukraine's side.

"We want him (Trump) to be on the side of justice, on the side of Ukraine," Zelenskyy said in the interview aired on Tuesday night. "Putin is not afraid of Europe."

The White House had no immediate comment.

Zelenskyy added Ukraine cannot recognise Russia's "occupation", but it preferred a diplomatic resolution.

Trump, who took office on January 20, has promised to end the Russia-Ukraine war soon, but details of his approach remain unclear.

Aides have suggested that a deal could take months.

Trump has expressed willingness to speak to Putin about ending the war, a different approach from former President Joe Biden, who avoided direct talks with the Russian leader.

Trump's election win in November had sparked hope of a diplomatic resolution to end the war that began in February 2022, but it also raised concerns in Kiev about the potential terms of a peace deal.

After the Russian-Ukraine war, the United States under Biden committed over $175 billion in aid for Ukraine, including over $60 billion in security assistance.

It remains uncertain if the aid would continue at that pace under Trump.

RelatedTrump's push for a swift peace in Ukraine faces complex challenges
