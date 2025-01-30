TÜRKİYE
Türkiye offers condolences for plane crash near Washington, DC
An American Airlines passenger plane and a US Army Black Hawk helicopter collided in mid-air near Washington’s Ronald Reagan Airport.
A view of the scene cordon and wreckage in daylight after a regional plane collided in midair with a military helicopter and crashed into the Potomac River in Washington D.C. / Photo: AA
January 30, 2025

Türkiye has expressed condolences to the US following a mid-air collision between a passenger plane and an army helicopter near Washington, DC.

“We extend our condolences to the people of the US and to the families of those who lost their lives in this tragic accident,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

On Wednesday evening, an American Airlines passenger plane and a US Army Black Hawk helicopter collided in mid-air near Washington's Ronald Reagan Airport.

The aircraft, carrying 60 passengers and four crew members, was en route from Kansas. The helicopter, which was on a training flight, had three military personnel on board.

The passenger plane crashed into the Potomac River.

Hours after the crash, emergency officials announced a shift from rescue to recovery operations, with no survivors expected.

