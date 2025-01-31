A woman charged in the 2021 Capitol attack who was pardoned last week by US President Donald Trump has now been sentenced to 10 years in prison over a drunk driving crash that killed another driver.

Emily Hernandez, 24, pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated in the crash that killed Victoria Wilson and seriously injured her husband, Ryan Wilson, as they were celebrating their wedding anniversary.

Hernandez was driving the wrong way on a Missouri interstate on Jan. 5, 2022, when she crashed into the couple’s vehicle, NBC affiliate KDSK reported.

She had previously served 30 days in federal prison after being photographed holding a broken nameplate from then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office during the Capitol riot.