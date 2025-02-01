A six-nation Arab ministerial meeting in Cairo has firmly rejected the displacement of Palestinians from Gaza and reiterated the call for the implementation of a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Saturday's meeting, held at Egypt's invitation and attended by representatives from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar, Jordan, Palestine, and the Arab League, issued a joint statement stressing the importance of working toward a just and lasting peace in the Middle East.

The statement also expressed support for collaboration with US President Donald Trump's administration to achieve a comprehensive peace in the region based on the two-state solution.

The participating countries voiced their strong opposition to any attempts to infringe on the inalienable rights of Palestinians, including settlement activities, forced expulsions, house demolitions, land annexations, or any measures encouraging the displacement or uprooting of Palestinians from their land.

The six nations called on the international community, particularly global powers and the UN Security Council, to take immediate action toward implementing the two-state solution.