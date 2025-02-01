Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi has urged his US counterpart, Donald Trump, to "reach a permanent and historic peace agreement" to end Israel's war in Gaza and secure peace in the Middle East in a phone call on Saturday.

According to a statement from Sisi's office, the Egyptian president underlined that "the international community is counting on President Trump's ability to reach a permanent and historic peace agreement that ends the conflict that has existed in the region for decades."

Saturday's phone call was the first between the two leaders since Trump repeatedly floated a plan to "clean out" Gaza and relocate Palestinians into Jordan and Egypt, which Sisi and other Arab leaders have strongly rejected.

The proposal has received widespread condemnation, with critics calling it "ethnic cleansing" and a "war crime."

On Wednesday, Sisi called the proposal "an injustice that we cannot take part in" and said he was "determined to work with President Trump, who seeks to achieve the desired peace based on the two-state solution".

Trump, however, insisted again on Thursday that Egypt and Jordan "will do it", adding: "We do a lot for them."