Hamas's spokesperson has announced that talks on the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire deal have begun, saying, "our priority is sheltering and aiding our people, as well as rebuilding Gaza."

In a statement on its official Telegram channel on Tuesday, the resistance group's spokesperson Abdel Latif al-Qanoua accused Israel of "delaying the implementation of humanitarian protocols in the ceasefire agreement and stalling its execution.”

"Shelter and humanitarian aid are urgent priorities that cannot be subject to Israeli delays," he added.

Israel said it was sending a team to negotiate the next phase in its fragile ceasefire with Hamas, signalling possible progress ahead of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's meeting with US President Donald Trump on Tuesday.

Netanyahu will be the first foreign leader to meet Trump in the White House since his return to power last month, and will likely face some pressure to honour the ceasefire the US leader has claimed credit for.

Hours before their meeting, Netanyahu's office said Israel would send a delegation to the Qatari capital Doha later this week for negotiations.