WORLD
3 MIN READ
Talks on second phase of Gaza ceasefire deal start in Doha: Hamas
Israel sent a team to negotiate the next phase in its fragile ceasefire with Hamas, signalling possible progress ahead of PM Netanyahu's meeting with US President Trump.
Talks on second phase of Gaza ceasefire deal start in Doha: Hamas
Israel's genocidal war on Gaza has killed at least 47,518 Palestinians, the majority civilians, according to the Palestinian health ministry in the besieged enclave.  / Photo: Reuters Archive
February 4, 2025

Hamas's spokesperson has announced that talks on the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire deal have begun, saying, "our priority is sheltering and aiding our people, as well as rebuilding Gaza."

In a statement on its official Telegram channel on Tuesday, the resistance group's spokesperson Abdel Latif al-Qanoua accused Israel of "delaying the implementation of humanitarian protocols in the ceasefire agreement and stalling its execution.”

"Shelter and humanitarian aid are urgent priorities that cannot be subject to Israeli delays," he added.

Israel said it was sending a team to negotiate the next phase in its fragile ceasefire with Hamas, signalling possible progress ahead of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's meeting with US President Donald Trump on Tuesday.

Netanyahu will be the first foreign leader to meet Trump in the White House since his return to power last month, and will likely face some pressure to honour the ceasefire the US leader has claimed credit for.

Hours before their meeting, Netanyahu's office said Israel would send a delegation to the Qatari capital Doha later this week for negotiations.

RelatedWhat do we know about the Gaza ceasefire deal?
Recommended

Working-level delegation

Hamas has said earlier it is ready to negotiate the second stage of the ceasefire, mediated by Qatar, the United States and Egypt, and which should focus on a more permanent end to the war.

The first phase, which took effect on January 19, halted more than 15 months of bombardment that has levelled much of Gaza.

In line with the agreement, Hamas and Israel have begun exchanging captives held in Gaza for prisoners held in Israeli jails.

"Israel is preparing for the working-level delegation to leave for Doha at the end of this week in order to discuss technical details related to the continued implementation of the agreement," Netanyahu's office said following meetings with Trump's advisors, including Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff.

RelatedA tale of two ceasefires: What changes, what remains the same
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US House panel releases former top attorney Barr’s testimony in Epstein probe
India joins Russia-Belarus military drills amid US trade tensions
Türkiye welcomes roadmap to resolve crisis in Syria's Sweida
Bolsonaro rushed to hospital for second time since his coup trial conviction
Victims of Israeli 'Tinder Swindler' fraudster welcome arrest in Georgia
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
Israel pumps millions into a disinformation campaign to deny Gaza starvation
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
Bulgaria arrests shipowner linked to deadly 2020 Beirut port blast
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Israel arms and funds Druze militias in Syria's Sweida: report
Zelenskyy is going to have to make a deal with Russia: Trump
Is Russia's drone tactic in Eastern Europe an attempt to drag NATO into Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Palestinians forced into 'another hellscape' as Israel forces Gaza City displacement: UNICEF