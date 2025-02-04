Around 10 people have been killed in a shooting at an education centre in central Sweden, including the suspected assailant who was not known to police, police officials said.

"Around 10 people have been killed today," Orebro police chief Roberto Eid Forest told reporters on Tuesday, adding that police could "not be more specific" about the number. "The suspected assailant is not known to police."

The gunman is believed to be among those injured and a search is continuing at the school for more possible victims, a police spokesperson told a press conference earlier.

Police said in a statement they had opened an investigation into attempted murder, arson and an aggravated weapons offence and a spokesperson told a news conference officers had been met with smoke when they entered the scene of the crime.

"When it comes to saying anything more about the perpetrator, it is still very early. The operation is ongoing and that will undoubtedly become clearer. But we are working very intensively right now," local police chief Roberto Eid Forest told reporters.

The Aftonbladet daily and broadcasters SVT and TV4, citing anonymous sources, said "several people" had been killed.

'Nightmare'