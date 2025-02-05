Palestinians in Gaza criticised US President Donald Trump's plan to take over Gaza and resettle Palestinians elsewhere, vowing to never leave the ruins of their homes in the coastal enclave that Trump wants to turn into a "Riviera of the Middle East".

"Trump can go to hell, with his ideas, with his money, and with his beliefs. We are going nowhere. We are not some of his assets," said Samir Abu Basel in Gaza City via a chat app.

"If he wants to resolve this conflict he should take the Israelis and put them in one of the states (in America). They are the strangers, not the Palestinians. We are the owners of the land," said the father of five, who has been displaced from his house near Jabalia on Gaza's northern edge.

Trump said he envisioned building a resort where international communities could live after over 15 months of Israeli bombardment devastated the tiny coastal enclave and killed more than 47,000 people, by Palestinian tallies.

Gaza residents said after war and bombs had failed to eject them from Gaza, Trump would not succeed in doing so.

"He spoke with much arrogance...he can test us, and soon he will find out his fantasies don't work with us," said Abu Basel.

As attacks raged in Israel's war on Gaza, Palestinians feared they would suffer another "Nakba," or catastrophe, the time when hundreds of thousands were dispossessed of their homes in the war that led to the creation of the state of Israel in 1948.

Now they fear another round of displacement.

"We will not leave our areas, we will not allow a second Nakba. We have brought our kids up teaching them that they can't leave their home and they can't allow a second Nakba," Um Tamer Jamal, a 65-year-old mother of six, told Reuters via a chat app.

"(Trump) is crazy. We didn't leave Gaza under the bombardment and the starvation, how does he intend to eject us? We are going nowhere," she said from Gaza City.