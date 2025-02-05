A US federal judge has ordered a second nationwide pause on President Donald Trump's executive order seeking to end birthright citizenship for anyone born in the US to someone in the country illegally, calling citizenship a "most precious right."

US District Judge Deborah Boardman said on Wednesday that no court in the country has endorsed the Trump administration’s interpretation of the Fourteenth Amendment.

"This court will not be the first," she said.

She added: "Citizenship is a most precious right, expressly granted by the Fourteenth Amendment to the Constitution."

Boardman said citizenship is a "national concern that demands a uniform policy," adding that "only a nationwide injunction will provide complete relief to the plaintiffs."

After reading her ruling from the bench, the judge asked a government attorney if they would be appealing her decision. The attorney said he didn't have the authority to immediately take a position on that question.

Trump's inauguration-week order had already been on temporary hold nationally because of a separate suit brought by four states in Washington state, where a judge called the order "blatantly unconstitutional."

In total, 22 states, as well as other organisations, have sued to try to stop the executive action. Boardman, nominated by former President Joe Biden, agreed to the preliminary injunction after a federal court hearing in Greenbelt, Maryland.

Immigrant-rights advocacy groups CASA and Asylum Seeker Advocacy Project, and a handful of expectant mothers brought the suit before Boardman.

At the heart of the lawsuits is the 14th Amendment to the Constitution, ratified in 1868 after the Civil War and the Dred Scott Supreme Court decision that determined Scott, a slave, wasn't a citizen.

"The principle of birthright citizenship is a foundation of our national democracy, is woven throughout the laws of our nation, and has shaped a shared sense of national belonging for generation after generation of citizens," the plaintiffs argued in the suit.