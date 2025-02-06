Donald Trump has never shied away from wielding tariffs as a political weapon, and his second term appears no different.

On his first day back in office, Trump reaffirmed his tough stance by threatening to slap a 100 percent tariff on any BRICS nation that continues its de-dollarisation push.

Trump 2.0 has already started to announce the upcoming tariffs as 25 percent on Mexico, 25 percent on Canada and 10 percent on China and has promised that more on the way.

While he is gearing up for yet another trade war, can Washington afford an economic showdown with a bloc representing nearly half of the world’s population?

And if Trump follows through, how will the BRICS nations perform under pressure?

Dollar as reserve currency

For decades, the US dollar has served as the backbone of global trade, a dominance reinforced by the Bretton Woods system and America’s economic influence.

During the 20th century, the British pound played this role. However, following World War II, Britain’s economic downturn and war debts resulted in the US dollar becoming the primary global reserve currency.

Washington has not hesitated to leverage this power as a geopolitical tool.

Russia learned this the hard way when, following its invasion of Ukraine, the US froze hundreds of billions in Russian assets, imposed sanctions, and largely removed Moscow from the global financial network.

Related Why Trump’s threat to punish BRICS+ over de-dollarisation is premature

Similarly, during the Brunson crisis, Türkiye faced economic pressure as well, highlighting how Washington employs financial mechanisms as leverage against geopolitical rivals.

Tools such as sanctions, tariffs, the SWIFT system, and dollar hegemony can be weaponised at any time by the US.

Aside from specific incidents in the BRICS bloc, the Russia-Ukraine war served as a wake-up call for many nations, reminding them of their dependence on the dollar.

In recent years, several countries have taken steps to reduce their reliance on the US dollar.

For instance, China and Brazil now trade in their local currencies bypassing the dollar. India and Malaysia have signed an accord to increase rupee-based cross-border transactions.

Bank Indonesia (BI) has reduced its dependence on the US dollar by forging a partnership with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Both central banks have agreed to promote the use of local currencies in transactions.

Even France, a long-standing US ally, has settled energy transactions in yuan. Additionally, South Korea and Indonesia recently signed an agreement to facilitate direct exchanges between the won and rupiah.

Additionally, Russia and China had already been bypassing the dollar for years.

Since 2019, Moscow and Ankara have had an agreement in place to enhance the use of local currencies in their bilateral trade.

Related Why 2024 was a watershed year for the rise of BRICS

Economic club or geopolitical counterweight?

With its members accounting for nearly 30 percent of global GDP and a third of global oil production, BRICS is increasingly seen as a counterweight to Western-led institutions.

Initially formed in 2006 as BRIC—Brazil, Russia, India, and China—the bloc expanded in 2010 with South Africa’s inclusion, later adding Iran, the UAE, Egypt, Ethiopia and Indonesia.

Türkiye has also been interested in the alliance and was offered a “partner country” status along with Algeria, Belarus, Bolivia, Cuba, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Nigeria, Thailand, Uganda, Uzbekistan and Vietnam.

In 2014, BRICS launched the New Development Bank to finance infrastructure projects, and discussions have surfaced about a common trade currency—though no concrete steps have yet been taken.

BRICS is viewed by many as a potential alternative to G7-led institutions.