Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organisation has "neutralised" Murat Keles, a so-called senior figure in the terrorist PKK/KCK, in an operation in northern Iraq.

The terrorist, who had been hiding for an extended period, was "neutralised" in a targeted operation conducted by Turkish forces in the Hakurk region, Turkish security sources said on Friday.

Keles, known by the codename "Berhudan Harun," was linked to a 2016 rocket attack targeting an armored vehicle of Turkish security forces in the Silopi district of Türkiye's southeastern Sirnak province.

Through its network, the Turkish intelligence tracked the terrorist, who was involved in organising the transfer of explosives to western provinces for potential attacks in metropolitan areas.