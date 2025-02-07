WORLD
Türkiye 'neutralises' so-called senior PKK terrorist in Iraq
Terrorist, dubbed 'Berhudan Harun' was linked to a 2016 rocket attack targeting armoured vehicle of Turkish security forces in Türkiye's southeastern Sirnak province.
Wanted by Türkiye for terrorism-related crimes, Keles was identified as operating in a senior role within the PKK/KCK terror group in northern Iraq. / Photo: AA Archive
February 7, 2025

Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organisation has "neutralised" Murat Keles, a so-called senior figure in the terrorist PKK/KCK, in an operation in northern Iraq.

The terrorist, who had been hiding for an extended period, was "neutralised" in a targeted operation conducted by Turkish forces in the Hakurk region, Turkish security sources said on Friday.

Keles, known by the codename "Berhudan Harun," was linked to a 2016 rocket attack targeting an armored vehicle of Turkish security forces in the Silopi district of Türkiye's southeastern Sirnak province.

Through its network, the Turkish intelligence tracked the terrorist, who was involved in organising the transfer of explosives to western provinces for potential attacks in metropolitan areas.

Wanted by Türkiye for terrorism-related crimes, Keles was identified as operating in a senior role within the PKK/KCK terror group in northern Iraq.

The term “neutralise” is used by Turkish authorities to indicate that the terrorists were killed, captured, or surrendered.

PKK terrorists frequently hide in northern Iraq to plan cross-border attacks against Türkiye.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
