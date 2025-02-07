US President Donald Trump has directed tech billionaire Elon Musk to set his sights on the Pentagon and Education Department next in a bid to review and cut spending at the federal agencies.

Trump said on Friday during his press conference with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba that Musk will go through "Pentagon, education, just about everything."

"We have very smart people going in, so I've instructed him: go into Education, go into military, go into other things as we go along, and they're finding massive amounts of fraud, abuse, waste, all of these things," he said.

"But I will pick out a target, and I say go in, there could be areas that we won't but I think everything's fertile."

Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), a commission appointed by Trump, has recently eviscerated USAID (America's international aid and development agency), putting nearly all of its 10,000 employees on leave amid so far unsubstantiated claims of corruption and fraud.

Trump and his senior officials and aides, including Musk, have bemoaned Congressionally-funded government programmes.