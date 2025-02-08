Lebanon's new Prime Minister Nawaf Salam formed a new government, the first since 2022.

President Joseph Aoun said in a statement on Saturday that he had accepted the resignation of former caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati and signed a decree with Salam to form the new government of 24 ministers.

Aoun was elected president on January 9, ending more than two years of a presidential vacuum in Lebanon due to political disagreements.

Days after his election, Aoun invited Salam, a judge with the International Court of Justice, to form a new government.