Sunday, February 9, 2025

1700 GMT — Four Palestinians were killed by Israeli army fire in Gaza despite a ceasefire agreement in the enclave, a medical source said.

The source said the bodies of three people were transferred to al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza City after Israeli forces opened fire on Palestinians east of the city.

Witnesses said Israeli forces stationed east of Gaza City opened fire on a group of Palestinians while returning to their areas east of Kuwait Roundabout near the city.

According to witnesses, the returning Palestinians were trying to check their areas after the army withdrew from the Netzarim Corridor, which separates northern Gaza from the south.

An elderly Palestinian woman was also killed by Israeli army fire in Al-Qarara, east of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, the medical source said.

The Israeli army confirmed that its forces had opened fire on what it called “suspects” approaching their location near Nahal Oz east of Gaza City.

1715 GMT — Nearly half of Americans reject Trump's Gaza 'takeover' proposal: Poll

Nearly half of Americans rejected US President Donald Trump's proposal to "take over" Gaza and relocate Palestinians to neighbouring countries, calling it a "bad idea," as did several major Arab, European, and other countries around the world.

According to a CBS News/YouGov poll conducted between February 5 and 7, in which 2,175 US adults were polled and released on Sunday, 47 percent of Americans believe the US proposal to "take over" Gaza is a "bad idea," with only 13 percent supporting it and 40 percent unsure or saying "it depends."

The poll also found that 34 percent of respondents had little or no knowledge of the proposal to relocate Palestinians from Gaza, which has been nearly completely destroyed by brutal Israeli forces since October 7, 2023, killing nearly 48,200 people, the majority of whom are women and children.

1700 GMT — 5 Thai hostages released from Gaza return home

Five former Thai hostages released by Hamas arrived in Bangkok, the capital of Thailand.

The former hostages were greeted by relatives at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi International Airport, the local Thai PBS reported.

Watchara Srioun, Pongsak Thaenna, Sathien Suwankham, Surasak Lamnao and Bannawat Saetao, who were working in Israel, have returned home, it said.

According to a Thai government official, approximately 30,000 Thais were working in Israel at the time of the war and were evacuated when the war with Hamas began in the first week of 2023.

1650 GMT — Withdrawal from Gaza corridor means loss of war achievements: Israeli analyst

Israel’s withdrawal from the Netzarim Corridor in central Gaza marks a loss of the war achievements, an Israeli military analyst said.

The Israeli army withdrew its forces from the Netzarim Corridor, which separates northern Gaza from the south, early Sunday after more than a year and three months of occupation.

In an analysis published by Israeli Channel 14, Noam Amir said the withdrawal from the corridor will give Hamas freedom of movement throughout northern Gaza.

Amir described the Netzarim Corridor as a “vital buffer zone” between northern Gaza and the south and has strategic importance for Israel.

1640 GMT — Israeli army burns down homes in Lebanese town despite ceasefire

The Israeli army burnt down several homes and properties in the town of Kfarkela in southern Lebanon, in the latest violation of a ceasefire agreement, local media said.

The state news agency NNA did not provide any details about injures from the Israeli action.

1600 GMT — Israeli delegation arrived in Doha for Gaza ceasefire talks

The Israeli prime minister’s spokesman Omer Dostri said that an Israeli delegation had arrived in Qatar's Doha for talks on the Gaza ceasefire.

1500 GMT — Hamas accuses Israel of hindering delivery of humanitarian aid under Gaza ceasefire deal

Palestinian resistance group Hamas accused Israel of hindering the delivery of humanitarian aid into Gaza under a ceasefire agreement.

“Twenty-two days from the ceasefire have passed, and the Israeli occupation still hinders the implementation of the humanitarian protocol, especially the entry of tents, fuel, and heavy machinery,” Hamas spokesman Abdel Latif al-Qanoua said in a statement.

The spokesman called on mediators to pile pressure on Israel “to oblige it to strictly implement the ceasefire agreement, including the entry of urgent medical and relief supplies to save the lives of our people."

1400 GMT — Unborn child, 2 women killed by Israeli fire amid West Bank assault

Two Palestinian women were killed by Israeli army fire in the northern West Bank, the Health Ministry said.

A ministry statement said an 8-month pregnant woman was killed and her husband seriously injured during an Israeli military raid on the Nur Shams refugee camp east of Tulkarem city.

The ministry said the woman’s unborn child also lost his life in the attack.

According to witnesses, Israeli forces opened fire on the family as they were displaced from the camp by the Israeli assault.

The ministry said a 21-year-old woman was also shot dead by Israeli forces in the same camp.

1315 GMT — Over 20,000 Palestinians displaced by Israeli assault in Jenin

Israel has forcibly displaced more than 20,000 Palestinians from the Jenin refugee camp in the northern occupied West Bank, a Palestinian official said.

"The (Israeli) occupation has entirely destroyed the Jenin refugee camp and forcibly displaced over 20,000 residents, leaving behind their homes, documents, and personal belongings," Jenin Deputy Governor Mansour al-Saadi told the Voice of Palestine radio.

The displaced residents are expected to seek shelter in other cities across the West Bank, as destruction caused by the Israeli assault makes their return impossible.

1230 GMT — 7 more bodies found in Gaza rubble as death toll approaches 48,200

Palestinian medics and rescue teams recovered seven more bodies from the rubble in Gaza, pushing the overall death toll from Israel’s genocidal war since October 2023 to 48,189, the Health Ministry said.

A ministry statement said that the toll also included one Palestinian who was killed by Israeli fire.

According to the ministry, two injured people were also admitted to hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the number of the injured to 111,640 in the Israeli onslaught.

“Many victims are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” the ministry said.

1215 GMT — Pregnant Palestinian woman killed by Israeli fire amid West Bank assault

An 8-month pregnant woman was killed by Israeli army fire in the northern occupied West Bank, the Health Ministry said.

Her husband was also seriously injured during an Israeli military raid on the Nur Shams refugee camp east of Tulkarem city, the ministry added in a statement.

The ministry said the woman’s fetus also lost his life in the attack.

According to witnesses, Israeli forces opened fire on the family as they were displaced from the camp by the Israeli assault.

1130 GMT — Israeli army expands assault in northern West Bank amid tension

The Israeli army expanded its assault in the northern West Bank, staging an incursion into the Nur Shams refugee camp, east of Tulkarem city.

According to witnesses, Israeli troops forced several families out of their homes in the camp, converting them into military outposts.