As President Recep Tayyip Erdogan embarks on a three-nation tour of Asia, Türkiye aims to boost its trade relations and mutual investments with Asia-Pacific countries.

According to Nail Olpak, president of the Turkish Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEIK), Türkiye's trade volume exceeded $8 billion with Malaysia, Indonesia, and Pakistan, the countries on Erdogan's itinerary for his three-day Asia tour that began on Monday.

The Turkish president will co-chair High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council meetings in Indonesia and Pakistan with his counterparts there.

He is also expected to sign agreements in various areas and meet with the business communities of the three countries while focusing on regional and global issues, especially Gaza, during his meetings with officials.

On the sidelines of Erdogan's visits, DEIK will bring Turkish business representatives together with their counterparts from Malaysia, Indonesia, and Pakistan.

According to Olpak, the board will hold World Turkish Business Council (DTIK) meetings in each country and "organise a business forum in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday, another one in Jakarta on Wednesday, and one more in Islamabad on Thursday."