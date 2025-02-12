A pre-dawn Russian missile salvo on the Ukrainian capital killed at least one civilian and injured four others, sparking several fires in the city of three million, Ukrainian officials said.

A series of powerful explosions shook the capital around 0230 GMT on Wednesday as local officials said air defences were working to thwart the attacks.

"This Russian terror against Ukraine will not stop on its own," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiyy said after the attack, urging unity among partners for a just end to the war.

"Putin is not preparing for peace - he continues to kill Ukrainians and destroy cities."

Prospects for renewed peace negotiations to end the war that Russia launched on Ukraine nearly three years ago have increased after US President Donald Trump said that he had been in contact with Kiev and Putin.