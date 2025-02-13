The US Senate has confirmed Tulsi Gabbard to serve as Director of National Intelligence (DNI).

The Senate voted 52 to 48, mostly along party lines, to confirm Gabbard on Wednesday to the position overseeing the 18-agency intelligence community and acting as Trump's top adviser on intelligence issues.

The only Republican to vote against Gabbard was Senator Mitch McConnell, the party's former leader in the chamber. No Democrats or independents voted in favour of the nominee.

During her confirmation hearing last month, Gabbard vowed to do her "very best" to find the truth, share it with Trump and his advisors and provide Congress with "unbiased, timely, and accurate" intelligence.

She is the latest high-ranking nominee to win Senate confirmation as the new administration works to reshape vast portions of the federal government, including the intelligence apparatus.

Gabbard, a 43-year-old former Democrat, faced criticism about her lack of experience and questionable judgment.

Russia, Syria, Snowden