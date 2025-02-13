WORLD
64% of Americans oppose Trump's Gaza occupation plan — survey
The poll conducted by Data for Progress says 47 percent say they "strongly" oppose the plan, and 17 percent say they "somewhat" oppose it.
February 13, 2025

A recent survey found that 64 percent of Americans oppose President Donald Trump's proposal for the US to occupy besieged Gaza and transform it into what he described as the "Riviera of the Middle East."

A significant portion of those polled expressed strong opposition, with 47 percent saying they "strongly" oppose the plan and 17 percent saying they "somewhat" oppose it, revealed the survey, conducted by progressive think tank and polling firm Data for Progress.

Among Democratic voters, 85 percent opposed the idea, while 43 percent of Republicans were against it. Meanwhile, 46 percent of Republican respondents supported the proposal.

The poll, which surveyed 1,200 respondents across the US, outlined that such a plan would involve forcibly displacing the roughly 1.8 million Palestinians currently living in Gaza to neighbouring countries.

"A strong majority of voters are against the US assuming control over Gaza and displacing its Palestinian population," Data for Progress said in its findings.

Israeli carnage

Trump's proposal to forcibly displace Palestinians, which has been widely rejected by Palestinians and the broader Arab and Muslim world, comes amid a fragile ceasefire agreement that took effect in Gaza on January 19, pausing Israel's 15-month carnage, which has killed more than 48,200 people and left the enclave in ruins.

Israel has maintained a blockade on Gaza for years, effectively turning it into the 'world's largest open-air prison'.

During its carnage, Israel displaced almost the entire population, causing a massive shortage of basic necessities, including food, water, medicine and electricity.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
