This week, the Israeli military intensified attacks in the occupied West Bank. On Wednesday, they targeted the Nur Shams refugee camp in the northern West Bank city of Tulkarem, with a series of explosions.

Earlier in the week, Israeli forces ordered Palestinian residents to evacuate the area amid a military offensive. According to reports, the Israeli army used loudspeakers and ordered Palestinians to leave their homes in the camp which was established in 1952.

Witnesses claimed that Palestinians leaving the camp were searched and interrogated by Israeli forces before being allowed to depart.

The army raided the camp on Sunday, in the latest escalation in the northern West Bank amid military operations that have killed more than 30 people and displaced thousands since January 21.

According to Relief Web, on the day of the raid, Israeli forces shot and killed a Palestinian man and injured four others, including a child, in Nur Shams. Exchanges of fire between armed Palestinians and Israeli forces were reported during the incident.

On the same day, Israeli forces shot and killed two Palestinian women, one of whom was eight months pregnant, while injuring two men.

According to local sources, the pregnant woman and her husband attempted to leave the camp in search of a secure location and were both shot in the head, which killed the woman and her unborn child and injured her husband.

The second woman was killed by shrapnel and her father was injured when Israeli forces used explosives to enter a home in the camp.

In recent months, violence in the occupied West Bank has surged, exacerbated by the ongoing war in Gaza. According to the Doctors Without Borders aid group,the Israeli onslaught in Jenin and Tulkarem in the northern West Bank has displaced over 38,000 Palestinians.

Since January 19, violence in the occupied West Bank has escalated following a ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal in Gaza—an agreement reached after more than a year of Israeli bombardment that has claimed nearly 48,200 Palestinian lives.