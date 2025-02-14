The UN high commissioner for refugees issued a stark warning about the worsening humanitarian catastrophe in Sudan, emphasising the urgent need for international attention, media coverage, and increased aid.

Speaking at the Munich Security Conference, Filippo Grandi highlighted the crisis that has continued since April 2023 as one of the world’s largest, yet one that remains severely underreported. The civil war between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces has plunged the country into chaos.

Grandi expressed frustration over the lack of global awareness regarding Sudan’s deteriorating situation, despite repeated claims that it represents the biggest humanitarian crisis on Earth.

He said that while conflicts in other parts of the world receive significant visibility, Sudan continues to be overlooked.

"I have been in so many meetings on Sudan, and every time, and rightly so, I hear this is the biggest humanitarian catastrophe on Earth. And yet we hear very little about Sudan. I think we need to reflect on that," Grandi said on Friday.

To address this, he stressed the need for greater media access to report on the realities of the conflict, arguing that restrictions on international press coverage are preventing the crisis from receiving the attention it requires.

"If we want to mobilise the resources that we need, we need that visibility that is lacking," he added.

Grandi echoed sentiments shared by Volker Perthes, former UN envoy to Sudan, emphasising the necessity of shifting from a military victory mindset to one focused on peace.

He said millions of Sudanese refugees will not return home unless hostilities end, calling on warring factions to agree to a Ramadan-linked ceasefire.