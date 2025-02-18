WORLD
3 MIN READ
Myanmar detains 270 foreigners from scam compounds on Thai border
Hundreds of thousands of people trafficked by criminal gangs have been forced to work in scam compounds that have sprung up across Southeast Asia, including the border between Thailand and Myanmar, the UN says.
Myanmar detains 270 foreigners from scam compounds on Thai border
More than 250 people from 20 nations were reportedly rescued from alleged scam centres in Myanmar, as they crossed into Thailand's Tak province. / Photo: AP Archive
February 18, 2025

Myanmar authorities have detained 273 foreigners from scam compounds along the border with Thailand, as a senior Chinese official has visited frontier towns on both sides in a widening crackdown on illegal online operations.

They have been detained on Monday.

Despite operating for years, the scam centres have only recently faced renewed scrutiny after the rescue and return to China of actor Wang Xing, abducted in Thailand after being lured there with the promise of a job.

Officials from China, Myanmar and Thailand met in Myawaddy this week, including China's assistant public security minister, Liu Zhongyi, the state-run Global New Light of Myanmar said on Tuesday.

"The representatives held a coordination meeting in Myawaddy and discussed the preventive system for telecom fraud between the three countries," it said, referring to the Myanmar town abutting Thailand in the vicinity of which Wang was rescued.

Since the end of January, Myanmar authorities have found 1,303 foreigners who entered the country illegally and worked in scam compounds in the Myawaddy area, with 273 detained on Monday, the paper added.

RelatedMyanmar junta's actions risk 'destroying' uncontrollable country — UN

Civil war

Recommended

Myanmar has been in the throes of a widening civil war since 2021, when its powerful military overthrew an elected government, sparking protests that have morphed into a rebellion against the junta.

Swathes of the Southeast Asian country are now controlled by armed groups, including parts of Myawaddy that are run by the Karen National Army, a militia led by regional warlord Colonel Saw Chit Thu.

"We will work until the scam centers and human trafficking are eradicated," he told reporters on Monday, that signalled the growing pressure on his group from regional countries.

Their tactics include the cutting of Thai electricity, fuel and internet supplies to some border areas.

A group of 260 scam centre survivors from Myawaddy entered Thailand last week, most of them victims of human trafficking, said Choocheap Pongchai, the governor of the Thai province of Tak.

Two of the group have handed to police for further investigation, he added.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Bolsonaro rushed to hospital for second time since his coup trial conviction
Victims of Israeli 'Tinder Swindler' fraudster welcome arrest in Georgia
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
Israel pumps millions into a disinformation campaign to deny Gaza starvation
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
Bulgaria arrests shipowner linked to deadly 2020 Beirut port blast
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Israel arms and funds Druze militias in Syria's Sweida: report
Zelenskyy is going to have to make a deal with Russia: Trump
Is Russia's drone tactic in Eastern Europe an attempt to drag NATO into Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Palestinians forced into 'another hellscape' as Israel forces Gaza City displacement: UNICEF
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Qatar’s Emir, Rubio discuss Israel's attack on Doha, Gaza
Israel resorts to intense psychological warfare to force Palestinians out of Gaza City