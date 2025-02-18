The Trump administration has given America's schools and universities two weeks to kill diversity initiatives or risk losing federal money, raising the stakes in the president's fight against "wokeness" as schools scramble to comply.

The Education Department said on Tuesday that educational institutes have been given an ultimatum to stop using "racial preferences" as a factor in admissions, financial aid, hiring or other areas. Schools are being given 14 days to end any practice that treats students or workers differently because of their race.

"With this guidance, the Trump Administration is directing schools to end the use of racial preferences and race stereotypes in their programmes and activities — a victory for justice, civil rights laws, and the Constitution," said Acting Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights Craig Trainor in a statement.

"For decades, schools have been operating on the pretext that selecting students for 'diversity' or similar euphemisms is not selecting them based on race. No longer. Students should be assessed according to merit, accomplishment, and character — not prejudged by the colour of their skin. The Office for Civil Rights will enforce that commitment."

The memo targets college admissions offices, ordering an end to personal essays or writing prompts that can be used to predict an applicant's race.

It forbids dorms or graduation events for students of certain races. Efforts to recruit teachers from underrepresented groups could be seen as discrimination.

It's meant to correct what the memo described as rampant discrimination in education, often against white and Asian students.

The memo itself doesn't change federal law but reflects a change in the federal government's interpretation of anti-discrimination laws. Under its broad language, nearly any practice that brings race into the discussion could be considered racial discrimination.

As legal justification for the new memo, it cites the 2023 Supreme Court decision barring race as a factor in college admissions. Although the ruling applied only to admissions, the memo says it "applies more broadly."

"Put simply, educational institutions may neither separate or segregate students based on race, nor distribute benefits or burdens based on race," it said.

"DEI programmes, for example, frequently preference certain racial groups and teach students that certain racial groups bear unique moral burdens that others do not. Such programs stigmatise students who belong to particular racial groups based on crude racial stereotypes," the memo said.

"Consequently, they deny students the ability to participate fully in the life of a school. The Department will no longer tolerate the overt and covert racial discrimination that has become widespread in this Nation's educational institutions," it warned.

It's an extension of President Donald Trump's executive order banning diversity, equity and inclusion programmes.

On Monday, the Education Department announced it also cut $600 million in grants for organisations that train teachers. The programmes promoted "divisive" concepts like DEI, critical race theory and social justice activism, the department said.

The memo brought a wave of panic across the nation's colleges as officials rushed to assess their risk. Many were scrambling to evaluate what programmes could put them at risk.