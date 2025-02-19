US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to expand access to and reduce the costs of in vitro fertilisation.

The order, which directs government agencies to come up with policy recommendations that protect IVF access and cut costs for both individuals and insurers, did not address how the costs would be covered.

It will also address current policies, including those requiring legislation, that make the treatment more expensive, a White House fact sheet showed on Tuesday.

"President Trump promised to advance IVF and help American families with the associated costs so American families can have more babies, building on his record of supporting family formation and stability," the White House said.

Trump had said during his election campaign he would require the government or insurance companies to pay for IVF fertility treatments if elected.

Not all states currently require insurance companies to cover IVF, which involves combining eggs and sperm in a laboratory dish to create an embryo for couples having difficulty conceiving.

Even with insurance coverage, IVF can cost thousands of dollars in drugs and medical procedures.